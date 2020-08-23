Motoring: Joe Mallon Motors brings forward VAT reduction — giving customers €1,000 VAT back on Renault Zoe in August

The new Renault Zoe ZE 50 has topped the podium as Ireland’s number one electric car for July with 14.5% market share.

It’s easy to see why — the stylish and practical new Zoe is Ireland’s most affordable electric car from just €26,990 saving customers a minimum of €9,000 compared to other long-range electric cars (after VRT relief and SEAI grant) with a 395km range, thanks to a more powerful 52kWh battery. This is a car that will take you anywhere you need to go.

Going down a storm

Renault’s new Zoe has been going down a storm throughout Europe in 2020. Although the overall market was down, the new Zoe racked up a 50% sales increase in the first half of the year. The resulting 37,540 units put the new Zoe in a commanding lead in the electric car market.

Zoe has replicated its European performance here by coming in as Ireland’s favourite electric car for July.

The new Zoe can also avail of fast 50kW Direct Current (DC) charging for the first time — 50 kW fast charging can add around 145km of range in as little as half an hour. Zoe remains the only car with standard 22kWh AC charging capability through the Chameleon Charge — making Zoe by far the most suitable electric car for Ireland’s public charging network.

