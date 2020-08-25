Kildare's online book of condolence for Desmond Guinness

The death took place last Thursday of Hon Desmond Guinness of Leixlip Castle, founder of the Irish Georgian Society, whose name is synonymous with many architectural heritage sites in North Kildare.

The Office of Public Works paid tribute to him, saying: “Desmond was a pioneering visionary when it came to the preservation of Ireland’s architectural history particularly its Georgian buildings. Desmond led legendary campaigns to save and conserve many buildings in Ireland including the Conolly Folly, Castletown House, Damer House and Doneraile Court - buildings now managed by the OPW and part of the nation’s valued patrimony. Ireland and lovers of heritage worldwide owe an enormous debt to Desmond Guinness and his first wife, Mariga, for their passionate and trail blazing initiatives to ensure generations to come would enjoy the same opportunities we do to experience this unique cultural inheritance.”

Kildare County Council has opened an online book of condolence for the late Desmond Guinness. It can be signed at http://kildare.ie/ CountyCouncil/ CorporateServices/ BookofCondolence.