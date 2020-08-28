€500,000 granted to support tourism in Kildare in wake of Covid-19 lockdown

Half a million euro will be granted to Into Kildare, the county's tourism body, to support tourism in the county. A €1 million Government fund for tourism promotion was announced for Kildare, Laois and Offaly in the wake of the recent tri-county lockdown. Fáilte Ireland has committed half of that sum to the recovery and supports of the tourism and hospitality sector in the Lilywhite county.

Into Kildare held a meeting with Minister for Tourism Catherine Noone and local politicians during the week to examine the financial supports needed for the county's tourism industry.

Some of the money will be spent on what the organisation calls "a proactive and sustainable autumn/winter marketing and promotions campaign", which will be developed with consultation from Into Kildare, Failte Ireland and other industry stakeholders.

Commenting on the announcement, chief executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey said; “this funding is great news for tourism in Kildare and comes at a time when recovery of the sector is at a crucial point."

Chairman of Into Kildare, David Mongey said: “We very much welcome this announcement, it provides a positive path forward for our members and other tourism related businesses in the county. On behalf of Into Kildare I would like to thank the Minister and Failte Ireland for their on-going support for Kildare’s tourism industry.”

Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare added: “As an organisation we can now start planning the recovery for our members and look forward to working ‘hand in glove’ with Failte Ireland and implementing new initiatives that will enable us become a competitive force in tourism in the country.”

However, last week the CEO of Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine, called for the million euro tourism fund to be diverted to the pubs and restaurants in County Kildare affected by the further two-week lockdown extension, who need cash flow to stay afloat.