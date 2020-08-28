LATEST: Further drop in Kildare cases of Covid-19 today

There has been a further drop in the number of Kildare cases of Covid-19 reported today.

According to this evening's National Public Health Emergency Team figures,127 new cases of the virus were confirmed today. Some 52 of those were in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, and 8 in Roscommon.

The remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow. NPHET has not provided a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in those 15 counties - but they are likely to be just a couple of cases each.

Yesterday seven cases were reported in County Kildare, which is now entering the fourth week of an extended lockdown.

No new deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the new cases notified today; 70 are men / 57 are women; 80% are under 45 years of age; 66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; eight cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional eight people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are Covid free.”