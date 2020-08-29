Kildare Property Watch: Three-bed townhouse in centre of Newbridge for €175,000

A spacious three-bedroom townhouse in the very heart of Newbridge has come on the market for €175,000.

Number 1 The Court, on Main Street, is located beside St Conleth’s Park and Newbridge town hall, and is close to all amenities including banks, the post office, shops, churches and schools.

This is a very spacious three-bedroom townhouse in a small gated development.

Number 1 The Court extends to circa 1,050 sq ft and is in very good condition throughout, comprising a hall, living/dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms, ensuite and bathroom.

The property would be ideal for first time buyers or investors.

Find out more

Jordan Auctioneers are quoting €175,000. Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Mark Neylon on 045 433550 for further information on the property.

The kitchen

The living room