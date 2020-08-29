Kildare Property Watch: Modern, stylish family living on the Curragh edge

A modern and spacious family home in showhouse condition has come on the market at 13 Brownstown Manor.

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, sitting room with a feature marble fireplace, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, en-suite, guest WC, four bedrooms with master en-suite an main family bathroom.

The development in which it is located, Brownstown Manor, is a family friendly development of 38 four bedroom detached dormer bungalows set on the edge of The Curragh. It enjoys the benefit of a small village and rural setting.

Peaceful and rural

The village offers commuters peaceful rural living with close proximity to the surrounding towns of Kildare, Newbridge and Naas.

The property boasts double glazed Nordic pine windows, Nordic pine entrance door, quality flooring, tiling and fittings throughout, an extra-large mature rear garden, cobble lock driveway and much more.

Viewing of this property, which is five years old, is highly recommended.

The house is on the market for €310,000. For more information, contact Maura Donohoe on 045 449688.

The living room

The kitchen/dining room

The back garden