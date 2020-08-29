LATEST: 20 cases of Covid-19 today in Kildare

A further 20 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, according to this evening's statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Nationwide, there has been another 142 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 28,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 74 are men / 66 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; 32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 19 cases have been identified as community transmission. Some 59 are in Dublin, 20 in Kildare, 14 in Donegal, 14 in Limerick, 8 in Wexford, 6 in Tipperary and the remaining 21 are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today marks six months since our first case of Covid-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again. But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.