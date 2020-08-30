Kildare Property Watch: Straffan home on five acres for €750k

Careg-Wen at Daars North, Straffan, is an attractive detached residence set amongst mature gardens with a private entrance.

It is on the market for €750,000.

The house is set on around five acres of railed paddocks and equestrian facilities.

The main house is presented in immaculate condition and extends to over 2,000 sq ft of light filled and generously proportioned living accommodation.

This property also has the benefit of a number of farm buildings including an exceptional stable conversion which is now a lovely two-bedroom lodge.

Other features include a large workshop (approx. 1,800 sq ft) with office, four stud rail paddocks, a 60m x 40m sand arena and a fine yard ideal for a variety of enterprises or to operate a home based business.

Careg-Wen offers the discerning purchaser a rare opportunity to acquire a prime property in this much sought after location.

It is located 5km from Straffan, 6km from Sallins and 25km from Dublin City. The house is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €750,000.

For more information, contact Mick Wright of Coonan Property on on 01 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com.

The equestrian facilities at Careg-Wen