Man (70s) dies in Kildare car crash

A man in his 70s has died after a single vehicle road crash on Saturday evening.

The collision happened at approximately 7.25pm at Lattensbog, Adamstown, which is between Newbridge and Allen.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his early 70s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.