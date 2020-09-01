WARNING: CBD oil recalled due to presence of 'unsafe levels' of the drug's psychoactive element

A batch of CBD One oil is being recalled due to "unsafe levels" of the drug's psychoactive element.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall notice for the batch of CBD One oil 10ml bottles due to the presence of an unauthorised substance, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The implicated batch of CBD product contains unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose.

There are no immediate dangers associated with the consumption of these products.

Distributors are requested to withdraw the product from the market. Retailers are requested to remove the products from sale.