LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today in County Kildare, according to figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Some 95 new cases of the virus were reported across the country, bringing to 29,206 the total number of cases of Covid-19 in Ireland so far.

Of the cases notified today; 52 are men / 43 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 51 cases are in Dublin, 6 in Kildare, 6 in Meath, the remaining 32 cases are Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This virus relies on human contact. The virus has not changed and neither have the basic measures that keep us all protected. It is these basic measures that are most important to keep Covid-19 under control. Remember to wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, to know the safe way to wear a face covering, avoid touching your face, cough into your elbow, reduce your social contacts and keep a physical distance of two metres at the top of your mind when you do meet others.”