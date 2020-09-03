Kildare Property Watch: Horse heaven at Great Connell, Newbridge, for €1.25 million

Corbally Banks, an attractive residential equestrian property at Great Connell, Newbridge, is on the market for €1.25 million.

The sale is being handled jointly by Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country estate agents and Thomas M Byrne ofCarlow.

The home is on 24 acres near Newbridge, convenient to Naas and the Curragh, with easy access to Dublin.

The modern residence was built circa 2000 and comprises a magnificent contemporary five-bedroom detached residence with 4,141 sq ft of generous living accommodation.

The house oozes with character and benefits from good natural light with generous living accommodation which includes a spacious hall, drawingroom, livingroom, kitchen/diningroom with Aga, utility room, five bedrooms with two ensuite, a family bathroom, office and very generous storage in the attic.

Outside there is a detached office/studio ideal for staff/au pair/granny flat.

The yard includes: nine stables, two barns, three car ports, a tack room, a feed house, a five-unit automatic horse walker and floodlit arena.

The land is all in permanent pasture, laid out in nine post and railed paddocks. The property is completely private and approached through electric gates with a long tarmacadam tree-lined avenue and the house sits on wonderful gardens and grounds with patios and lawns, together with various herbaceous borders, beech hedging and various shelter belts.

According to agent Paddy Jordan the property is likely to appeal to the equestrian industry and is ideal for ponies, hunters, a small stud, or a sales prep unit with a delightful welcoming family home.

The guide price is €1.25 million. Contact Jordans on 045 433550 for further information.