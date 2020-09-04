Kildare businesses invited to apply for Restart Plus Grant

The Restart Grant Plus scheme gives grants to businesses to help them reopen their premises and get back to work.

The amount of grant payable is linked to a business rate demand for 2019.

To Qualify

If you are a registered rates payer, you may be entitled to the Restart Grant Plus. Full details of grant amounts qualifying criteria can be viewed on the Kildare County Council website HERE.

How to Apply

Businesses eligible for the Restart Grant can complete the online application form at www.kildare.ie/ CountyCouncil/

If you have already applied

If you have received a Restart Grant you do not need to apply again to receive the 40% top up. Businesses will receive a Declaration email in the coming days for completion. No other action is required.

The closing date for the Restart Grant Plus is September 30, 2020.

For more information please visit www.kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/