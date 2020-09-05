Interiors: Maximise the space above your kitchen cabinets

When it comes to kitchen cabinets, we can never have enough storage, so this week I thought I would look at some ways to utilise the space above your kitchen units.

Whether it's to create additional storage or disguise that awkward space above your kitchen cabinets, here are some suggestions to consider.

Add a cabinet above your existing cabinets

A perfect way to update your tired units and add additional storage is to create another row of units above your existing cabinets. To maximise the look, you could consider adding glass doors to the unit and additional lighting like the units pictured here.

Wine Rack

If your current kitchen layout does not include wine storage, then you easily add some wine racks above your existing kitchen cabinets. This will not only be a functional use of this space but could also create an aesthetically pleasing feature in your kitchen.

Art

For a creative space you could consider adding some of your favourite art pieces above your units. This will add colour and character to a bland kitchen as well as a talking point for guests.

Add an additional shelf

If you would like to maximise light on your kitchen worktop then you might like to raise your existing upper cabinets and then simply add a shelf below. This will not only eliminate the unused space above the kitchen units but also provide extra storage for kitchen ware and glassware on the new shelves. In addition, open shelving is right on trend and creates an illusion of more space.

Baskets

For a simple update you could add some storage baskets above the units. These could be used to store items that you only need to access occasionally such as festive table decorations, napkins, candles etc

Fill the Space In

If you like contemporary sleek interiors, then you could simply fill in the space above your units to create a seamless finish.

Cookbooks

Have you a large collection of cookbooks that are taking up space in one of your kitchen cabinets? Perhaps create a library area above your kitchen units to showcase your cookbook collection. This would also free up your cabinet space to be best utilised for other items that you need to access daily.

Greenery

Bring the outdoors in by adding some green plants above the units as pictured here. This will look great whilst also having a health benefit for the homeowner. If you are concerned about the maintenance of plants, then you could also consider using faux plants instead to achieve a similar look.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.