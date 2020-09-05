Kildare's June Fest short story competition is now open

As part of Newbridge June Fest’s online festival, acclaimed author of The Accidental Wife, Full of Grace and The Flight of the Wren, Orla McAlinden, will judge a short story writing competition being launched today.

Orla said: “Everyone has a story to tell; everyone is a potential writer.

“Yet most never tell thestories that could have given them a sense of fulfilment and their readers joy and insights that could have enhanced lives. We Irish are natural storytellers – so here is your chance.”

Arrangements for the competition are as follows:

Short stories (fiction of any genre) up to 2,000 words to be submitted to junefestshortstory@gmail.com (in MS WORD or pdf format) by 5.00 pm 9 October, 2020.

Prizes are: 1st prize (€500), 2nd prize (€250) and 3rd prize (€150).

Writers of the best 10 stories will be invited to a writing workshop conducted by Orla McAlinden later in the year.

This workshop is sponsored by the Riverbank Arts Centre. The three prize winners and two highly commended writers will be invited to record themselves reading their stories for broadcast on June Fest’s Facebook Live.

The three prize winners will have their stories published in the Leinster Leader.

Entries will be confined to the first 50 stories submitted. Depending on the response, further competitions may be commenced.

Entrants may only submit original unpublished work, but self-published work is eligible.

Submissions/entries may not have been published in a recognised format with editorial input. Also, entrants may only submit work to which they have the full authorial rights. Entrants must be 16+ years old and resident in Co Kildare. Only one short story is allowed per entrant. Ticket Order Number: To get a ticket, go to Eventbrite.ie and search for June Fest Short StoryCompetition (https://bit.ly/2YuwWG0). Once you register for the competition you willreceive a ‘ticket’ with an ‘order number’ confirming payment of the €5 entrance fee. YourTicket Order Number must be provided with your entry.

Links to material that may be of assistance will be posted on June Fest’s website and Facebook page. Others have been down this road before you and they are willing to share their experience.

The Competition is being run in collaboration with the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

Further information

Details of competition will be available on June Fest’s website, www.junefest.ie or search for ‘June Fest Newbridge’ on Facebook.