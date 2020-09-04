13 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, bringing the death total from the virus so far in Ireland to 1,777.

Some 98 new cases were confirmed today, bringing the total in Ireland to 29,303.

Of the cases notified today;

48 are men / 50 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

42% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

9 cases have been identified as community transmission 24 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare, 8 in Kerry, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Louth, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As we head into another weekend, keep physical distance top of mind at all times. Have no more than 6 visitors to your home and keep 2m between you. Open windows and keep rooms well ventilated if possible.

“It’s important that we all keep our number of social contacts low while we focus on keeping our schools safe, continuing to resume healthcare services and ultimately protecting the most vulnerable from Covid-19.”