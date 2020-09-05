LATEST: 18 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

There have been 18 new cases of Covid-19 reported in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 231.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, September 4, the HPSC has been notified of 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,534 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

115 are men / 113 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

54 cases have been identified as community transmission

133 in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 8 in Offaly, 7 in Galway, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Meath, 6 in Cork, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.”

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell."