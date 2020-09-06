Animals In Need: Stella is our star of the week

The dogs in the care of the KWWSPCA would like to thank all those kind people who recently purchased dog beds when they were on sale and donated them to the shelter. Most of our rescue dogs, especially our lurchers, love these beds and spend a lot of their time lazing on them while waiting to be taken out for a walk. As well as protecting against the sun, the beds are good for protecting against the rain and from damp ground, which is very useful considering the weather we have been having for the last few weeks!

BUY A MASK AND SUPPORT THE KWWSPCA

One of the KWWSPCA volunteers has spent her Covid-19 time at home making marvellous colourful face masks and donating them to the KWWSPCA to raise funds.

A new collection of these washable cotton facemasks has just been given to Noah's Ark, the KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Cutlery Road, Newbridge.

Drop in and pick your style — €7 each or €20 for three. These very comfortable masks sell fast. The masks can also be bought online by going to www.facebook.com/kwwspcashopnoahsark.

DOG OF THE WEEK — STELLA

Stella is a lovely old lady and we are sad for her because she has found herself in an animal shelter as a result of the death of her elderly owner.

Stella herself is an elderly labrador cross; we believe she is around 10 years old. This does not stop her from living life to the full; as you can see she has a big smile on her face, and greets everyone with a wagging tail and a ‘woof woof woof, pay attention to me, take me for a walk’ attitude.

She is affectionate, she gets on well with other dogs and she is very good on the lead. We do not know how she is with cats, and we do not know what her experience of children is.

Older dogs find it difficult to get new homes, but this girl will bring joy to whatever family is lucky enough to get her, and she is most deserving of a special home to live out her senior years.

Stella is spayed, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 941000011655311, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Stella please submit an expression of interest form which can be found on our website at www.kwwspca.ie/ adoption-process.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and you must have a secure garden.

