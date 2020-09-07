Network Kildare Businesswomen of the Year award winners announced

The winners of the Network Ireland Kildare Branch Businesswoman of the Year awards were announced last Saturday evening.

The winners were announced via an online Zoom ceremony, due to the Covid-19 restrictions which precluded the holding of an awards event.

“In Kildare we received the largest number of nominees for the country, well-done everyone. The calibre of the line-up is amazing, your resilience and bravery through these times are so inspirational,” said Tara Lane, president of the Network Ireland Kildare Branch.

Nominees were joined online by Network Ireland’s National President Louisa Meehan, and were entertained by the Piano Man, John Forde.

Ms Lane thanked Mangan's Pharmacy for providing the finalists with goody bags, and Network Kildare for sponsoring prosecco and chocolates, and Balloon HQ for facemasks.

She also thanked awards coordinator Laura Maher; Emma Murphy, Paddi Mulholland, Dee O'Connor, events manager, and the rest of the committee for their work on the event.

The judges were Anna Fortune of the Leinster Leader/KildareNow (media partners); Fiona Dunning of AIB, Geraldine Lavin of SFA, Mary Patricia Gallagher of SFA, Mouna Kenzaoui of Martinsen Mayer and Sean McAuliffe of ISS Facility Services.

AIB were the official partners of the awards.

The category winners were as follows:

Online Business Transformation: Krystle Foley, Fusion Digital.

Transformative Employee: Michelle Campion, Westgrove Hotel.

Business Innovation: Louise Murphy, Cyc-lok Ltd.

Emerging New Business: Andrea Griffin, Glam Doll. Highly commended: Emma-Jane Leeson, Johnny Magory.

Solo Businesswoman: Jane Manzor, Manzor Marketing.

Power Within Champion: Karyn Flood, Tim Flood Flooring and Furniture. Highly Commended: Gail Doyle, Gail’s Rails. Commended: Niamh Mullins, Empowered Health Solutions

All the category winners will go on to represent the county at the national awards in October.