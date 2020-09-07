Sallins schoolgirl to get hair chop for good causes

A Sallins schoolgirl is getting her long locks cut for the Rapunzel Foundation and LauraLynn charity this September 8 in a show of support to her grandmother who is currently going through cancer treatment.

Amy O’Brien, (10), has just gone into fourth class at St Laurence’s Primary School, Sallins.

She said: “I am going to raise funds in aid of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice by cutting my long hair and I am going to donate the hair to the Rapunzel Foundation who make wigs for both children and adults who may be suffering from cancer. My nana, Geraldine O’Brien is currently braving her way through the challenges of cancer treatment and I want to show her my love, support and encouragement and others like her by helping these two brilliant causes.”

Amy’s mother Sharon, father Keith, and two younger brothers are extremely proud of her.

Her mother Sharon said: “We are proud of her, she is very caring, very sensitive. She said, I have so much and I am healthy and I want to put a smile on people’s faces. She is very kind. She has raised €1,080, through family, friends, her GAA clubs, her gymnastics and dancing.

“Lockdown is hard on families, like it is for everyone. This is something happy, with everything that is going on. Gymnastics is in Dublin — once lockdown is over she is back to that. She has been doing dancing in Naas and she will be going back to that. She is looking forward to that. She is delighted to be back at school.”

Amy has been growing her hair for some time now and it measures at 16 to 17 inches.

Anyone who wishes to donate can donate HERE AT GOFUNDME.