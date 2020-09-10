A week of Christmas in September! Gift shopping made easy at Newbridge Silverware

* Christmas-themed week at Newbridge Silverware

* 20% off selected products

* Marietta Doran to give styling tips on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September-

* Music and entertainment with Newbridge Gospel Choir

Newbridge Silverware, the lifestyle company synonymous with beautiful, hand crafted tableware and jewellery is also well known for its wonderful gift ideas and is a ‘must visit’ destination for Christmas shopping. Indeed, Christmas is iconic at Newbridge Silverware where the team celebrate the festive season all year round! There is even a ‘Christmas Room’ open 12 months of the year where visitors can buy stunning Christmas decorations and accessories. If you love Christmas, then it’s time to get excited…

Guests can enjoy a taste of the festive season early as Christmas is coming to the Visitor Centre at Newbridge Silverware in Newbridgewith the ‘Christmas in September’ sale and festivities taking place from the 14th – 20th of September. The Showroom will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with stunning festive displays while all of the new season Christmas stock will be on show and available to purchase with 20% off selected products for seven days only.

Fashionista and style guru, Marietta Doran will be in the showroom on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th September from 1pm to 3pm. She will be giving top tips on how best to style, layer and wear jewellery and will showcase the new Vintage Luxe range by Newbridge Silverware which includes the Vintage Pre-Owned Luxe range. This stunning vintage collection features original vintage pieces from the Victorian era right through to the 1980s. Each piece incorporates a myriad of memories from a bygone era and allows the wearer to become a custodian of the past. The collection includes luxury, vintage jewellery from the design houses of Gucci, Chanel, Dior YSL, Givenchy, Trifari and wonderful and rare interior accessories. The pieces have been lovingly restored by the talented craftsmen and women at Newbridge Silverware and make for wonderful and very special gifts for Christmas.

The Newbridge Gospel Choir will also perform in the Showroom from 3-5pm on the 19th and 20th of September and there will be lots of special Christmas treats and surprises in store for guests.

A visit to Newbridge Silverware is incomplete without visiting The Museum of Style Icons. The museum contains one of the most unique collections of fashion and cinema memorabilia in the world and always offers visitors a feast for the eyes. The free to enter museum has several permanent exhibitions dedicated to design and style while celebrating some of the world’s most iconic personalities from the worlds of fashion, film and entertainment.

Café Carleton, the restaurant at the popular visitor attraction, is now open once again 7 days a week and serves, breakfast, lunch and light snacks. The bright and spacious space has plenty of well-spaced out tables while diners can also opt to enjoy their food and drinks outside in the verdant and private garden which has plenty of outdoor seating. Ground Control, a vintage Airstream van is also located in the restaurant and serves gourmet coffee, teas, cakes and indulgent sweet treats for take away.

So, if you want to get ahead of the posse and snap up some great Christmas gifts then make sure to head to Newbridge Silverware in Newbridge Co. Kildare for their ‘Christmas in September’ event with a 20% sale and style inspirations. (From 14th -20th of September). For more see www.visitnewbridgesilverware.com.