Motoring: New Peugeot supermini is a smooth budget driving option

In my opinion, the all-new Peugeot e-208 is one of the most distinctive, and most attractive small electric vehicles (EVs) on the market. Peugoet’s designers have gone to great lengths to ensure that the new 208 supermini (with petrol, diesel and fully-electric power options) is easily identifiable as a member of Peugeot’s revitalised and reinvented range.

The new Peugeot 2008, 3008, 5008 and 508 are blessed with striking good looks without compromising practicality, and the new 208 is no exception, enabling it to stand out with its exclusive touches that embody cutting-edge technology and desirable modernity.

Sporty & Spacious

The new e-208 feels like a surprisingly wide car inside, and there is also an ample amount of headroom for occupants. Up front, there are some neat storage solutions, including a handy storage area behind a glossy black fold down door. A 311-litre boot can be extended to an impressive 1,106-litres when the rear seat backs are folded flat, while the car’s charging cables come in a neat Peugeot-branded carry bag.

The e-208 features Peugeot’s intuitive i-Cockpit design, which places the steering wheel below the digital display instead of in front of it, thereby meaning that the driver’s eyes don’t have far to travel between the road and the display.

The flat top and bottom steering wheel feels sporty, and is easy to get a comfortable grip of, while a light steering set-up makes getting in and out of tight parking spaces a doddle. This was made even easier with the standard front and rear parking sensors, and rear-view camera on my test car.

Impressive Power & Easy Charging

Producing 136bhp and 260Nm of torque, the 50kWh battery enables the e-208 to sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.1-seconds, on its way to a top speed of 150km/h (where permitted). Based on strict new WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) real-world driving range test procedures, the e-208 achieved a range of 340km’s on a full charge — potentially enough range for a week-long commute for some drivers.

The e-208’s regenerative braking system (B mode) is essentially an eco mode which recoups some of the energy otherwise lost to braking, while enabling the car to slow right down by coming off the accelerator pedal. This energy is then fed back into the battery for an extended range, and is a system that works extremely well in practice.

To access the full driving capacity in electric mode several charging solutions are available at home, or at public stations. The new Peugeot e-208 offers programmable deferred charging from the Connected Navigation screen, or from the MyPeugeot app on your phone. This system also lets you start or stop charging at any time and consult the charge status. The e-208 charges using a classic domestic plug with the standard cable supplied with the vehicle, or on a reinforced Green Up Legrand plug for a reduced charging time. However, you can charge the e-208 more quickly and safely with a 11kW Wallbox, with the complete charge taking just five hours.

The car can be easily recharged on public stations too, with the thermal regulation of the battery allowing for an 80% charge in just 30 minutes from a 100kW charger.

Test Car

My test car was a Peugeot e-208 GT and was finished in head-turning Vertigo Blue metallic paint with a contrasting black roof and rear spoiler, gloss black wheel arch extensions, gloss black rear cluster connecting strip, gloss black B-pillar and dark tinted rear windows for maximum visual impact.

Also standard on the range-topping GT model are 17” diamond cut two tone alloy wheels, rear bumper with gloss black finish, Nera Black door mirror shells, 7-inch Capacitive colour touchscreen, ambient lighting, heated seats, Mistral full-grain perforated leather steering wheel, ‘Piano’ access keys, LED daytime running lights, full LED 3D signature rear lights, full LED headlights with Smartbeam Assist, automatic lights and wipers, keyless entry and start, electric parking brake, Visio Park 180-degree (rear view camera), front and rear parking sensors, electric windows front and rear, SOS emergency and assistance function, alarm, active blind spot monitoring, ISOFIX child seat anchorage points, driver attention warning alert, speed limit recognition and recommendation, and multiple airbags, along with many more comfort, convenience, safety and infotainment features. On the road, the e-208 performed every task asked of it without fault, while the high quality — and refreshingly different — cabin of the car is a very pleasant place to be. The e-208’s road-holding ability is terrific, while its minimal body-roll through bends is to be admired.

Verdict & Pricing

The new Peugeot e-208 is a pleasurable and smooth car to drive, with terrific acceleration from the immediate application of engine torque, while the silent engine provides a air of tranquility.

Reduced maintenance and low energy costs ensure that the new e-208 is a budget-friendly car to live with, while a VRT rebate of up to €5,000 and an SEAI Grant of up to €5,000 makes the new e-208 a financially sound proposition too.

For buyers who want to charge the e-208 at their home there is an additional grant of €600 for home charging installation by the ESB. With pricing for the new e-208 starting at just €27,335 (after VRT rebate and SEAI grant) and annual road tax of just €170, Peugeot’s seductive and emission-free electric supermini has what it takes to stand out from the ever-expanding EV crowd.

