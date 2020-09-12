Kildare property watch: Block of land for sale off Junction 14, Monasterevin

Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market an excellent block of agricultural land just off Junction 14 of the M7 motorway circa 4km from Monasterevin, 7km from Kildare town and 16km from Newbridge/the Curragh.

It adjoins Junction 14 service station and extends to circa 13.5 hectares (33.3 acres).

According to the selling agent, the holding may have some long–term potential and would be an ideal investment opportunity.

It is currently in several divisions with access off two local roads.

The entire property is all in grass with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. It is ideal for a range of enterprises, in addition to the possibility of obtaining planning permission to construct a residence

Jordan’s are quoting €330,000 for the entire plot and the auction is scheduled for Friday, October 2, at 3pm on the lands.

Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 433550.