LATEST: 211 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland today

There has been a total of 211 new cases of Covid-19 today across Ireland, with one death.

Of today's new cases, 100 are men and 108 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age; 28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 42 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 121 cases are in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 7 in Westmeath, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Laois, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Yesterday, there were seven cases in Kildare alone.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”

