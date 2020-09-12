Animals In Need: Kildare people urged to report animal neglect and cruelty

Just a reminder that if you suspect anyone of animal neglect or cruelty in County Kildare, it should be reported. If it concerns a farm animal, then the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Naas should be informed on 045 873035.

If it concerns a horse, then the ISPCA should be called (1880 515515). It you are concerned about a wild animal, please call the Kildare Wildlife Trust (087 6201270). If it concerns a stray dog, the Kildare Dog Warden should be called (05986 23388). If it concerns cruelty or neglect to a dog or a cat or another domestic pet, please call the KWWSPCA Helpline (087 1279835) or the Volunteer Animal Welfare Officer (086 1751841). In all cases, the exact location of the animal will be needed, as well as details of the problem. But the personal details of anyone reporting animal neglect or cruelty will never be revealed to the person about whom the complaint is being made.

THE KWWSPCA SHELTER IS CLOSED TO VISITORS

Another reminder that the KWWSPCA is closed to visitors unless a prior appointment is made

DOGS OF THE WEEK – ASTRID AND RAGNAR

(Stella, our dog of the week last week, has gone off to a lovely new home, and Bullet, our dog of the week the week before, has also been rehomed).

Astrid (female) and Ragnar (male) are two huskies who have just come into the care of the KWWSPCA and we are looking for homes for them. They are very nice natured and affectionate and love human company, but they have had little or no training.

They are getting used to walking on the lead and really love to be taken out on walks. We don’t know if they are house trained but they are very clean in their overnight kennels at the whelter. They are very intelligent dogs and will soon learn the house rules.

Huskies needs a lot of exercise and would need long walks and a chance to run off lead if possible, and they need a very secure garden as they can jump high and love the opportunity to run for miles if they escape.

They have come from the same home, although they are not siblings, and we would love them to be rehomed together, but this is not essential.

They are both microchipped (Astrid 972274200133827 and Ragnar 9722742001338220), their origin is Ireland and they have been neutered and will be fully vaccinated before going to their new homes.

We ask for a minimum rehoming donation of €150 per dog when they are rehomed to partly offset veterinary and other costs, a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is necessary.

About us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook