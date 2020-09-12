The Beauty Spot: The best essential oils for hair

Essential oils have been making waves in health and wellness communities because of the incredible benefits they have for your body and mind, so it should come as no surprise that essential oils also work wonders on your hair!

Now, the good news is that using essential oils are incredibly simple to use for your hair, and they are very affordable. But the even better news is that essential oils can hugely impact the overall health of your hair and there is very little risk of side effects.

Some will promote healthy hair growth or help with split ends, while others can soothe an itchy scalp. Because your hair is unique to you, there is no one oil that works for everyone, but that’s ok.

If you’re not sure which essential oil to try first, or even how to use it on your hair, look at lavender essential oil and eucalyptus essential oil, both known for promoting strength and natural hair growth.

How to Use Essential Oils for Your Hair

There are two ways to use an essential oil for your hair. Some people prefer to mix the essential oil with another carried oil and apply to your hair and scalp as a leave in treatment. This can be hot or cold, and left in for up to half an hour before rinsing out.

Alternatively, you can mix your essential oil with your hair care products. Simply add a few drops to shampoo and conditioner already in your hand, as opposed to in the bottle, because the oil will separate from the product quickly.

If you’re cautious of mixing it yourself, you can always buy an all-natural shampoo and conditioner that have essential oils mixed in.

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender is the most commonly used essential oil in the world. With its beautiful floral scent and calming effect, it will leave your hair and feeling softer and stronger.

Lavender oil has special anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which assists in healing your scalp and stimulating natural hair growth.

With regular use, this can prevent and even reverse many common hair problems such as hair loss, thinning, breakage, dry hair, itchy scalp and dandruff.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Revive your hair and scalp with a bit of eucalyptus essential oil.

Known to be both invigorating and refreshing, when used regularly, this essential oil will gently and effectively cleanse your hair, leaving it silky, hydrated and nourished.

Because eucalyptus oil has antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, it is the best essential oil to help relieve an itchy scalp, and even stop dandruff. From root to tip, with each wash you’ll be improving the overall health of your hair and scalp while promoting natural growth.

Lavender essential oil and eucalyptus essential oil are just two essential oils that can help repair and strengthen your hair. Although they will have a different effect on your scalp and hair, know that using them will deeply nourish your hair and you’ll notice a difference after your first wash!