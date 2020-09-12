Top financial tips to maximise your college experience from Croí Laighean CU

From new subjects and housemates to finally gaining some independence, attending college is an exciting time in every young person’s life. But it can be easy to get caught up in events or activities and forget what’s really important!

Here are some tips to help you make the most of your college experience, while still doing the things that matter:

Plan Your Finances

College is expensive — from fees and accommodation to books and exams, the costs add up quickly.

On top of this, there are always unexpected things that arise, like the housemate who used all the electricity credit over the weekend! You can use existing savings or apply for a grant, but this reduces your funds for the year and not everyone is eligible for grants.

Croí Laighean CU offers personal loans and loan top ups (subject to T&C’s) to cover all of this! With flexibility to suit your budget, you can borrow and still enjoy the full college experience.

Get Involved

From Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards to sports, drama, students’ unions and everything in between — it’s true what they say, there really is a place for everyone in college! Beyond being a great outlet for term stress, clubs and societies offer new ways to meet people and network beyond your course.

And did we mention, they demonstrate a well-rounded college experience and really make your CV stand out to future employers.

Find Experience Early

As the old saying goes — ‘you need experience to get experience’.

Graduate recruitment is highly competitive and many students have their placements secured before they even sit final exams.

Some employers even host recruitment ‘milk rounds’ from February, so they can secure the best talent early. To stand out, consider taking summer internships and placements which are relevant to your course, from first year onwards.

A graduate CV with real experience speaks for itself and will get you noticed.

Returning to college this September? Croí Laighean offers flexible terms and one of the lowest interest rates on student loans in Ireland (6.17% APR).

We provide decisions within 24 hours, so you don’t have to wait for certainty.

Contact our lending team in branch or on 1800 23 24 25 to learn more, or apply online at www.clcu.ie/Students.