Interiors: Decorating with classic cotton

This week I am delighted to introduce our stunning new collection of cotton stripes and checks from fabric designers Romo, which are available to order from our Aspire Design studio.

These cotton fabrics are part of a four-book fabric collection of statement weaves, trailing florals and exquisite plain fabrics.

With seamless elegance apparent in every aspect of the launch, an array of palettes adds distinct personality to each collection.

A riot of contemporary colour, including shades of olivine and sorbet, contrast with blissful neutrals and calming, chalky tones.

Intrinsically versatile with understated appeal, Kemble is an essential collection of washable cotton checks and stripes with a fresh inspiring colour palette. Offering an assortment of scales and repeats that coordinate with one another or stand alone, these uncomplicated designs are presented in a broad palette of both classic and contemporary shades. Made from 100% cotton this fabric collection is ideal for timeless window drapes, blinds, occasional upholstery and soft furnishings.

Here is an overview of my favourite fabrics from the Kemble Collection by Romo.

Oswin

Oswin in a classic narrow stripe woven from 100% cotton and is available in over 18 different colourways. Its classic stripe is perfect for blinds, curtains and occasional upholstery.

Eston

Eston in comparison to Oswin is a much thicker stripe. This stylish block stripe with a beautiful woven texture imbues simple refinement in a subtly soft appealing colour palette of 18 different colourways.

Elmer

The Elmer for me is the ultimate reminder of bygone days and a true classic weave. This small-scale check design is available in a range of usable colours and represents a staple cotton weave. Ideal for occasional upholstery, curtains or cushions it would make a great addition to any country or classic interior.

Kemble

Beautifully uncomplicated this timeless mid-scale woven check has a fine ribbed texture and is also available in 18 different colourways in a choice of contemporary and classic shades.

Selsey

The only plain fabric in the collection and available in just one colour way is the Selsey in colour ‘Egret’. It is the perfect companion to this beautiful collection of stripes and checks. Perfectly simple, this appealing cotton plain offers classic versatility.

If you like any of the fabrics pictured here or would like further information on the colours available, then please get in touch. We can also arrange to post you a fabric sample. All the stunning cotton fabrics pictured here are priced at €41.50 per metre and available to order from our studio.

Thanks for taking the time to read my column.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.