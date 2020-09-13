Kildare Property Watch: Site with bungalow and FPP for five more houses up for auction

A property consisting of five sites with full planning permission, together with a three bedroom house, located at the Silken Vale in Maynooth, will be sold by public auction later this month.

Coonan Property is the selling agent for this very unique property which will be offered for sale by public auction on on September 30 at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

The holding consists of an attractive three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow (279 Old Greenfield) on 0.74 acres with FPP for five houses under planning reference 19/1155 from Kildare County Council. The planning provides for four four-bedroom semi-detached houses with access onto Silken Vale, plus one two-bedroom detached bungalow with access onto Old Greenfield.

According to the selling agent, this is a superb infill development opportunity close to Maynooth University, the train station and main street. The site provides for further potential development due to the existence of the dwelling house, which also contains an attractive one-bedroom bed sit.

Maynooth has a full range of amenities including national and secondary schools, Maynooth University and a full range of shopping amenities such as Manor Mills Shopping Centre on Main Street. The town itself has easy access from the M4 and is just 20 minutes drive to the M50 and 30 minute drive to Dublin airport. It has a regular commuter rail service to Dublin city and there are further plans to bring a Dart service to Maynooth. It is adjacent to the nearby Intel plant in Leixlip and is very accessible to a range of employment areas such as Dublin and Naas

Viewing of the property is by prior appointment at any reasonable hour. Maxwell Mooney & Co Solicitor, Maynooth, is handling the sale.

For more information, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan’s on philipb@coonan.com or 01 6286128. Price on application to the selling agent.