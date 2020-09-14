Rathcoffey GAA to host a drive-in bingo game

Bingo fans will be delighted to hear that Covid-19 has failed to put a stop to the game — at least in Rathcoffey.

With normal weekly games put off because of the restrictions, Rathcoffey GAA have put together plans to host a drive-in bingo on Sunday September 20 at the club premises.

This is welcome news for bingo fans who have been denied their weekly get togethers since the restrictions were introduced prohibiting events taking place indoors. There will be a total prize fund of €5,500 with guaranteed prizes of €100 (line), €200 (two lines and €1,000 (full house). Gates open a1pm and the game starts at 3. Books will be sold to players in their cars. Single books are €10) with Double books €15.. Jackpot sheets will cost €3 each or two for €5.