‘Accident waiting to happen’ due to speed at Kildare school

Concerns have been expressed over the level of speeding outside Kilshanroe National School with Cllr Aidan Farrelly suggesting it is 'a serious accident waiting to happen'.

Area Engineer Shane Aylward insisted that the Council’s Roads Planning Section is satisfied that there is adequate traffic calming measures on the R402 road through Kilshanroe.

These measures were part of the Enfield / Edenderry Road Improvement Scheme at a substantial cost to Kildare County Council and with full engagement with the locals.

Cllr Brendan Wyse, who raised the issue at the local Municipal District meeting last week called for more measures to reduce speeding, such as signage.

He added: “If parents believe it is unsafe, we should listen to them because they know best. Parents are seeing it every day.”

Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick agreed that traffic is entering Kilshanroe too fast.

The Area Engineer reiterated that he believed that there are adequate traffic calming measures in place and that motorists breaking the speed limit in the area is an issue for gardaí.

He added: “There is very little more we can do. We are limited in what we can do as a Council.”

Area Manager Sonya Kavanagh agreed that there was a lot of physical engineering works in place in the area.

Chairman Paul Ward suggested an on-site meeting with councillors.