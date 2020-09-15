Plenty to do for all in Kildare this Friday for Culture Night

This Culture Night, which is next Friday, September 18, a selected and unique programme of free events will take place across county Kildare.

Many local artists, venues and community groups have responded to Kildare Arts Service call, despite the challenge the Covid-19 pandemic represents.

Encouraged by their enthusiasm, Kildare County Council Arts Service hope that this year’s programme will highlight the importance and value of our creative sector, in all its artforms.

From music gigs to visual art exhibitions, craft workshops and theatre plays, the list includes 40 free online and offline events; anyone will have a chance to take part safely as all events will strictly follow HSE and Government guidelines.

Kildare Culture Night ambassador, broadcaster and local man Keith Walsh, responding to his invitation to take up the position, said: “It genuinely is a great honour. Having performed my one man show Pure Mental from the stage in the Riverbank during lockdown and I was blown away by the energy and enthusiasm of everyone involved, and feel very grateful to have such a facility on our doorstep.

“It's so important, especially this year that we all do what we can to support the arts in whatever way possible.”

Newbridge native Keith is a Radio and TV broadcaster. He currently presents on RTÉ 2FM and RTE Gold, and previously was the lead anchor on RTÉ 2FM’s Early Morning Breakfast Show Breakfast Republic.

It is highly recommended to delve into the event listings on culturenight.ie. Get in touch with the organiser of any chosen event to show your support and book your place; they will keep you posted on any update.

Then, on Friday next, September 18, from 4pm till late, #ConnectThroughCulture with Kildare exciting programme of free online and offline events!

The full programme of events and participating venues for Culture Night Kildare 2020 is available at culturenight.ie/events/ kildare

Culture Night is brought to you by The Arts Council in partnership with Kildare County Council Arts Office.