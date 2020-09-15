Naas-based Digital Marketing Agency set to expand creating two new jobs

Like a lot of Kildare businesses, Naas-based digital marketing agency Fusion Digital was hit with a succession of cancelled contracts in April due to Covid-19.

However, through digital marketing, networking and business supports from the Local Enterprise Office, Fusion Digital has not only been able to sustain the business but to grow it and is set to expand with two new jobs created in the Naas area.

Not only that but Fusion Digital’s Founder and MD Krystle Foley (pictured) was announced as the winner of the Online Business Transformation category in the Network Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards on Saturday, August 29.

The awards took place on Zoom due to restrictions on gatherings in the county but was attended by over 40 finalists from the following categories: Online Business Transformation, Business Innovation, Emerging New Business, Solo Business Woman, Transformative Employee, and the Power Within Award.

Krystle is going forward to the National Awards which will be held in Powerscourt Hotel, Co Wicklow, on Friday, October 2. Speaking about the award, Krystle said, “It was an honour to be nominated in the category amongst women representing prestigious Kildare businesses such as Deirdre Dowling of Dowling Construction, Jo Browne, Karyn Flood of Tim Flood

Flooring Furniture Ltd, and Laura Barry from Florence & Milly, but to win has just been amazing. Well done to all the finalists and winners and a big thank you to the committee in the Kildare Branch for all the hard work and the support along the way.”

Fusion Digital was established by Krystle Foley in 2016. It provides a range of services which include website design and development, mobile app development, digital marketing, marketing, graphic design, video, animation and event management for SMEs in Kildare and nationally.

“I think Fusion Digital set ourselves apart from the competition with innovation, ideas, and a love of marketing. We ensure that we provide the most effective and efficient service at all stages throughout the marketing process”, said Krystle.

The business recently hired a new Marketing Assistant Oisin Adler who completed a Bachelor of Marketing Degree from IT Carlow and is currently taking applications for the role of Business Development Manager.

