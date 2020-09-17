Culture Night 2020: Kildare Portrait Artist of the Year

The Portrait Artist of the Year 2020 contest will take on a whole new flavour this year by going online.

Will Nathans, winner of the Kildare Portrait Artist of the Year 2019, will paint a portrait of acclaimed artist Jerry Fish over a three-hour period.

The public will be encouraged to paint along with Will and also invited to send in an image of their painting/drawing.

There will be a very nice prize of €500 for the winner. This prize is for all artists over 16 years.

The Kildare Gallery, again this year, will be offering prizes of €100, €75 and €50 for the under 16 winners.

Everyone can join in, either to just watch Will Nathans create a masterpiece or by taking part to paint or draw the sitter along with Will.

See the event listing on the Culture Night website for the link to access the event, which will be announced closer to the date.