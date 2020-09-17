Watch the Kildare Covid Diaries documentary online this Friday for Culture Night

Over the last few months, over 150 Kildare residents engaged in the Kildare Covid notebook project, with each of them signing up to fill an A5 moleskin notebook however they wished.

Cocooners and elderly people were particularly encouraged to participate and rose to the challenge with gusto! For Culture Night Kildare, we will have a special presentation of the completed notebooks, before they are scanned for archiving by Kildare County Council, to inform future generations about thoughts and experiences around Covid-19.

Documentary

Participants were advised that there was no ‘right’ way to complete the notebook — it could take the form of a written diary, notes, poems or stories, looking forward, or back, or reflecting on how it feels to live through these challenging times.

A well as the digital archiving, there was a desire to somehow share the project with participants and the public in a safe manner, as a public exhibition of the notebooks is not appropriate at this time.

Funding was secured under Creative Ireland’s Positive Ageing and Creative Wellbeing Challenge Fund to create a documentary, called The Covid Diaries, with some of the older notebook participants, for online screening on Culture Night, next Friday, September 18, on Kildare Arts Service’s social media channels at 4pm.

Recording a selected number of participants on the film, in their own home, talking about their notebooks has added another layer to the project. Seven participants have been selected from across the county. Tune into www.youtube.com/user/ KildareArtsService and its other social media channels from 4pm.