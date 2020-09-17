Luka Bloom in conversation for Culture Night

Riverbank Arts Centre are delighted to welcome renowned singer-songwriter, and Newbridge man, Luka Bloom, who will perform tracks from his acclaimed new album, Bittersweet Crimson, interspersed with a conversation with Keith Walsh about making, recording and sharing music in 2020.

This fusion of songs and stories will be broadcast live from Riverbank Arts Centre at 9pm this Friday night, September 18.

Come and join Luka and Keith online, listen to some beautiful new songs by Luka and share your thoughts, comments and questions. The event will be live streamed on the Riverbank’s Facebook page.