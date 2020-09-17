Celbridge school to shut due to Covid-19 cluster

A Celbridge primary school is to close due to a number of Covid-10 cases at the school.

The HSE advised the principal of Scoil na Mainistreach by letter today that 'further cases' had been identified following testing by Public Health.

It advised the school to shut while investigations are ongoing. Close contacts of confirmed cases are required to restrict their movements.

Students who develop symptoms are advised to self-isolate and contact their GPs for advice, while their households should restrict their movements until test results are confirmed.

Such households, and close contacts of confirmed cases, should not go to school, use public transport, have visitors to their home, visit shops or the pharmacy unless absolutely necessary or be in contact with the medically vulnerable.