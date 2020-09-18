Photo finish on €1 accumulator lands one Midlands punter €20,000

A Westmeath punter was put through a nail-biting wait before the result of a narrow photo finish delivered a five-figure win on the horses this week.

The anonymous customer struck it rich in their local BoyleSports shop by placing a €1 each-way accumulator and a €0.50 each-way Super Yankee on the same five horses at the Tuesday evening meeting at Kempton.

They only needed two of the five selections to win to ensure a return on their investment but things took a turn for the better when May Night (6/1), Mister Allegro (22/1), Myseven (6/4)and Calm Down (7/4) all won having been gambled into shorter prices.

That left 8/1 pick Mrs Benson to complete the coup, but a nervous photo finish was required before the judge handed her the race by a nose.

That made it five winners out of five for the Westmeath punter who saw their total stake of €28 transformed into a mega €21,879.64.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Westmeath customer may have endured a very nervous finish to their ambitious wager, but it was all worth it in the end and we send huge congratulations to them on their big pay day.”