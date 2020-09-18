Maynooth University moves classes online, restricts campus teaching, as Dublin lockdown announced

Maynooth University is to move lectures online and limit on-site teaching, it announced in a statement this evening in response to the lockdown measures imposed on Dublin earlier today.

Dublin has moved to Level 3 restrictions due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the capital. All Dublin-based universities have agreed to restrict access to their campuses in response to the lockdown announcement, and Maynooth University is following suit, given its proximity to Dublin, it said.

A statement released by MU this evening said: "The University is limiting on-site teaching to laboratory, practical and skills instruction, and will limit classes and tutorials to up to 30 persons. Larger lectures will be taught online.

"The key aim of the University is to protect our students, staff and in the wider community, from the spread of Covid-19.

"We look forward to holding Welcome Week for First Years on 21 September, with the bulk of the week’s activities held online. The University will re-open for all students on 28 September, in accordance with our new protective measures."