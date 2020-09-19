Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed Naas family home on market for €450,000

A four-bedroom detached family home in a sought-after development in Naas is on the market with Coonan Property for €450,000.

The home at 6 Kings Court is located on the Dublin Road, beside Naas Racecourse.

According to the selling agent, it is a very well finished property with a rear kitchen extension, and it has a second reception room which is ideal for use as a home office or playroom.

The home is on a generous site close to a large green area, and has a private rear garden with patio as well as an insulated garden room.

Kings Court is within walking distance of amenities including Naas GAA club, bus stops, schools and the town centre.

For appointments to view the property, contact Michael Wright on 045 832020

or email mickw@coonan.com.