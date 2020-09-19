Interiors: Industrial lighting could be perfect for your home

Whether your interior style is rustic-casual, cosy country, factory chic, vintage or pure urban, an industrial style light could be the perfect lighting solution for your home.

One of the great advantages of industrial lighting is that it can work in many different interior spaces. For example, a statement industrial light fitting would look great in a rustic, modern or even minimal living room design and create a stunning conversation piece.

When looking for light fittings with an industrial edge watch out for exposed cables, rivets, valves, pipes and oversized fittings in their construction.

Distressed finishes in matte black metal, brushed steel, brass, polished chrome, wood and paint are all popular finishes in industrial lighting. Industrial lighting tends to focus on the sculptural element of the design with limited ornamentation. Edison bulbs and glass are also important elements for great industrial style lighting.

Industrial light fixtures are usually sleek and minimal, whilst the shades tend to be bolder and oversized to help create a statement. Industrial lighting adds character to any space and there is a range of designs to suit bathroom walls, statement ceiling pendants, wall lights and exterior lighting.

Whether you are looking for a statement ceiling pendant, light pendants for over your island or a simple table lamp we have some fantastic suggestions for you this week. Here are a few of my favourite industrial light fixtures which are available to order through my studio.

Yavanna 5 Light Pendant

This industrial-inspired Yavanna ceiling pendant features thin, triangular frames with an oiled copper finish. Pair with vintage tube bulbs to complete the aesthetic; supplied with 150cm of cable that’s height adjustable upon installation. It is stylish and sleek and would make a great addition to any interior space.

Alzbet 5 Light Semi Flush Pendant

The Alzbet pendant features flowing black arms with antique finished lamp holders that create the striking illusion of floating. This industrial styled ceiling fitting features an antique brass circular ceiling rose and lamp holders which and suspended by black cables. The cables are in a fixed position which creates the illusion of floating light bulbs.

Kumara 6 light pendant

The Kumara 6 light pendant features a circular ceiling plate with thin suspension wire and six projecting linear arms all in a soft gold finish with inner frosted and outer clear globe glass shades. This contemporary, distinctive fitting is the perfect addition to any modern space whilst the soft gold finish adds a classic touch.

Tower Table Lamp

The Lighting Tower single light table lamp features a square base in matt black finish with a slender stem and a rectangular matt black frame shade with copper lamp holder. Industrial in style this modern table lamp combines matt black and copper finish and the geometric frame displays the vintage industrial style lamp perfectly.

Arvin 3 Light Bar pendant

The Arvin three-light ceiling pendant features a circular design ceiling plate with an adjustable central rod holding a slim bar all in antique chrome with 3 clear glass dome shaped shades.

This fitting is both stylish and practical, the central rod has an adjustable hinge at the top and the antique chrome finish creates an industrial look, perfect for both modern and traditional styled decors.

Peyton Pendant

The Peyton single light pendant features a circular ceiling rose, decorative chain and frame all in a satin nickel finish with a dome shaped prismatic glass shade complete with a diffuser.

This pendant takes inspiration from traditional industrial designs with its decorative yoke mount lamp holder and tensions adjustments which adds authenticity to this modern fitting. Its stunning ribbed shade completes the look and has a diffuser which softens the light beautifully. An ideal lighting solution for your kitchen or dining area either placed alone or grouped together to create an interesting light display, and perfect for modern or traditional decors alike.

If you would like to order any of the pendants featured in this column you can contact me at info@aspiredesign.ie or phone 045982265 / 0863999926 as we can supply nationwide delivery.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.