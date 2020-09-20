Kildare Property Watch: A slice of equestrian heaven in Rathangan for €550,000

An impressive five-bedroom detached residence, ideal for those with an equestrian interest, has come on the market at Kilnantoge Lower, Rathangan, with selling agent Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.

The home is set on approximately 3.31 acres/1.34 hectares of mature, manicured grounds with extensive outbuildings including a carport, lean-to barn, and loose boxes.

This home boasts a spacious, well proportioned layout, and beautifully presented interior.

The property is approached through an impressive recessed entrance with electronic gates along a tarmacaddem driveway.

The grounds are generous, mature and well laid out with spacious lawns, patio area, paddocks, gazebo, pergola, extensive outbuildings, floodlit sand arena, horse walker and an array of mature trees and hedging.

Inside, the house has a lounge, living room, dining room, kitchen/diner, utility room, sun room, five bedrooms (two ensuite), family bathroom and games room above the car port.

Appointments to view

Viewing by appointment by contacting Gero Gannon on 045 868412.