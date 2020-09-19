LATEST: Seven new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare toay, out of 274 nationally. No further deaths have been reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team today.

Of the cases notified today; 142 are men / 129 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 52 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 166 cases are in Dublin, 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 7 in Kildare, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth, 5 in Limerick and 5 in Meath and the remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.