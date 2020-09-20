Kildare Arts Collective launches Art Feeds exhibition in Riverbank on Culture Night

Members of the Kildare Arts Collective, stood in the River Liffey to promote Art Feeds, their contribution to Culture Night 2020, which went on show in the McKenna Gallery, in the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge County Kildare last Friday, September 18.

The show features the work of 31 artists, poets, musicians and writers and will continue until October 24. The exhibition explores themes we have all become only too familiar with in recent times such as isolation, home, and the natural world. Part of June Fest Online, participating artists worked collaboratively exchanging ideas and working together using alternative methods of communication.

The exhibition can be viewed online at www.riverbank.ie