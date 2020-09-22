Get your 40 page Autumn Breakaways supplement FREE with this week's Leinster Leader

If you're planning a getaway before the end of the year, our Autumn Breakaways supplement in this week's Leinster Leader is a must-read.

From planning what to see and do, what to eat and how to avail of the new Stay & Spend scheme, we've got every angle covered.

The supplement is available FREE in this week's paper.

We will take you through 20 of the most scenic places to see in Ireland, from the beautiful to the bizarre, as well as point you in the direction of some of the country's hidden gems.

We've got your family day out diary catered for too with activities to keep the kids, big and small, happy. After a long 2020 of home cooking and lockdown leftovers, we'll even whet your appetite with the best Irish foods to rediscover while you're away.

Our explainer on the government's Stay & Spend scheme will help you keep a little more money in your pocket as you explore the country.

As Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said in an exclusive message for this supplement, "there really is no place better than Ireland – especially when we get the weather."

"Whether it’s a hike with incredible views, a quiet cosy meal or something more adventurous you’re after – we have it all.

"There’s never been a better time to support your local hospitality business. I hope everyone who can, considers taking a break close to home this autumn. Ireland has so much to offer and now is the perfect time to try something new.”

Look for the stunning Autumn Breakaways magazine in the paper this week.