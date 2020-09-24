LATEST: 12 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare, out of a total of 324 nationwide. Three further people have died from the virus, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today;

· 169 are men / 155 are women

· 64% are under 45 years of age

· 52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 81 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.”