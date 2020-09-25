Courts 'doing their best' under Covid-19 rules, says Naas judge

Naas District Court judge Desmond Zaidan said that court proceedings were progressing as well as can be expected under strict Covid-19 protocols.

He said: “We're trying to work as best as we can under the guidelines. We have to live with Covid-19 for the moment and there will be a vaccine down the road at some point.

“I'm still open for business. We're keeping the numbers down in the courtrooms. We have a civilian security official at the door who is limiting numbers and enforcing the wearing of face coverings.”

The Courts Service has insisted that regular business in the District Court will continue in as safe a manner as possible with public health guidelines in mind.

A statement added: “All district courts are limiting the number of people that can safely be present in court buildings and court rooms at any time.

“Accordingly, measures are put in place to better regulate the numbers required to attend courts to ensure that court buildings do not become overcrowded.

“In all District Courts only persons who have been summoned to court or who have business listed before the courts should attend at court buildings for the foreseeable future.

“Those attending court are requested to observe public health guidance regarding social distancing, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette and use of face coverings while in the court building.

“The Court Service has set out guidance on how to access the courts safely and we expect all court users will always observe this guidance.

“The Court Service has put measures in place to help people safely navigate their way through court buildings. If courts cannot be conducted safely judges may have to suspend cases until a safe environment can be achieved.”