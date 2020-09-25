LATEST: Eleven new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare today, out of 326 nationwide. No new deaths were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today;

· 162 are men / 152 are women

· 69% are under 45 years of age

· 33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 49 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Kerry, 8 in Louth, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Tipperary and 5 in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in 8 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”