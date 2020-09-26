Newbridge KWWSPCA Pop Up Shop postponed

The KWWSPCA has decided to postpone its Pop Up Shop that was to be held this Saturday and Sunday, 26 and 27 September, in Newbridge due to the Covid-19 restrictions. It is hoped to rearrange the event for a later date.

Semi-Wild kittens need a farmyard home

Three little semi wild kittens are looking for an outside home in stables or a farmyard setting where they would be fed but left to roam freely.

They will be neutered before going to their new home so there would be no danger of more kittens. The kittens are ginger and white. If you have any interest in giving them a home together, please call 087 6803295.

DOG OF THE WEEK –Jet

(Last week’s Dog of the Week, JJ, has found himself a lovely new home.)

Jet is a male collie, probably crossed with a German Shepherd, who has recently come into the care of the KWWSPCA. We think he is between three and four years old.

He is a strong dog but is good on the lead and really enjoys walks and playing with a ball.

He is good natured and loves human company. He is a very intelligent dog and will need a lot of exercise and plenty of mental stimulation, and would not suit a home where he would be left on his own for long periods of time.

He would also need a home with a large garden to run around in and play games in and it would need to be secure.

Jet can be quite possessive of his toys, and for this reason, we do not think he would suit a home with young children.

Jet will be neutered and fully vaccinated by the time he goes to his new home. Jet is microchipped (chip number 972274200124892, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Jet please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link http://kwwspca.ie/ adoption-process/.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption.

About us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook