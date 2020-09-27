Interiors: Beautiful black décor ideas

Black is beautiful and this week I wanted to share with you some tips on how to introduce this dramatic neutral in your home.

Whether you want to use black as an accent colour or use it as a dramatic neutral base, there are plenty of design options to consider. In addition, I have included some suggestions for furniture and accessories to give you further style inspiration.

Paint your walls

For the very brave, painting your walls black can create the perfect backdrop to showcase your favourite items. For lighter rooms they may also benefit from the introduction of black to help ground the room. Black is versatile and complements many other colours such as reds, golds, whites, greys, silver etc. When deciding which walls to paint black, follow nature's guide by using dark colour in dark spaces to create a cosy interior.

Dining Table and Chairs

Dining rooms can look fantastic with dark interiors as it creates a more intimate atmosphere especially when paired with atmospheric lighting. For a contemporary sleek scheme consider using black for your dining table and chairs. Not only will this look fantastic, but it is also a low-maintenance option.

Art and accessories

Whether you opt for dramatic black artwork or simply frame your artwork with a black surround, its impact will be beautiful. A dramatic black scheme can be enhanced even further if you have black flooring as it will help bring black from floor to walls.

Bedframe

Nothing says luxury quite like a four-poster bed. For added sophistication and drama, opt for a black version like I have pictured here and pair with crisp white Egyptian cotton bedlinen to highlight the beauty of the bed frame.

Lighting

Depending on your interior, a decorative chandelier in a statement colour like black and gold can create a real talking point. Ideal for an entrance hall, living room or dining room, it can really enhance your interior space.

Texture

When working with predominantly black interiors, it is especially important to experiment with textures. Matt finishes can feel bland so perhaps consider opting for a gloss finish as this will add a reflective element to your scheme. Also, when choosing fabrics mix their composition, eg, velvet and cotton or silk and linen.

Statement Chair

If you prefer subtlety when using black in your interiors, then opt for a statement black chair. This simple addition will add a refined sophistication to your living room or bedroom. If in contrast you prefer a maximalist interior style, then consider using bold busy patterns fabrics in your upholstery against black painted walls as this will prevent the patterned fabrics becoming over dominant.

Pair with metallics

To soften black pair with metallic accents and mirrored furniture to create an elegant dramatic scheme. Consider adding other gold finishes in decorative items such as sculptures, light switches, table lamps etc

I hope you enjoyed this column and that you can see how black can enhance your interior scheme rather than saturate it. Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column. If you are interested in ordering any of the pieces pictured here, then please get in touch and we will be happy to assist you. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.